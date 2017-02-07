Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

After Budget Delay, $10M Gampel Roof And Ceiling Project Moving Forward

February 7, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: gampel pavilion, Storrs, uconn

(CBS Connecticut) — After a delay, work to fix up the ceiling and roof of Gampel Pavilion is again moving forward.

UConn Trustees recently gave the go-ahead for the $10-million project to fix flaking panels on the ceiling of the arena.

Work is now scheduled to begin after the commencement ceremony is held in Gampel in May.

Last year, the Trustees postponed the project amid cuts in state funding.

At the time school officials said the roof and the ceiling are safe.

The fabric on the panels on the ceiling began to tear in recent years, leaving pieces of the material  hanging.

A sealant on the exterior of the metal roof has started to wear off, causing leaks.

The project includes the replacement of the fabric and insulation in the ceiling, and the re-sealing of the roof.

