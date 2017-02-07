5 Greatest Catches in Super Bowl History

by Rob Joyce

In every great game there’s one moment that lives on forever. Think Mike Eruzione’s goal in the 1980 Winter Olympics against the Soviets, or Mookie Wilson’s fateful dribbler down the first base line in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. In Super Bowl LI, featuring the greatest comeback in NFL history given the circumstances, that moment belonged to New England’s Julian Edelman.

Down 28-20 with 2:28 to go, Tom Brady tried to find the wide receiver down the field in double coverage. Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford leaned and tipped the pass as he fell to the ground. As the football followed him, Edelman lunged back after the ball at the same time a pair of Falcons’ safeties did. Everyone went low as the ball fell, so when it finally made contact, it wasn’t with the ground – it was with limbs. It allowed Edelman to somehow come up with the grab mere centimeters from the NRG Stadium turf. Miraculous catch, first down Patriots, they score, they convert the two-point try and win in overtime. History.

It’s a catch that will be seen on highlight reels as long as the Super Bowl is played. And it joins this list of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history. Note we take into account time and meaning more than style. So if the catch didn’t lead to something magnificent, it doesn’t crack the top-five (sorry, Julio Jones & Jermaine Kearse).

5) Lynn Swann, Super Bowl X:

For decades the Hall of Famer had two plays that were synonymous with acrobatic Super Bowl receptions. First featured the Pittsburgh receiver leaping for a ball along the sideline, between two Dallas defenders, while coming down inbounds. Later in the half, the Steelers were facing 3rd-and-6 at their own 10 late in the first half against the Cowboys when Terry Bradshaw heaved the ball toward midfield. That’s where Swann, draped by a Dallas defensive back, deflected the ball and managed to grab it as he fell to the ground. Though his later catch – a 64-yard touchdown – would cement the Pittsburgh win and Swann’s MVP status, it’s his two prior catches that live on decades later.

4) Mario Manningham, Super Bowl XLVI:

In Giants-Patriots Vol. II of absurd late-game New York catches, the Giants had 1st down deep in their own territory, down 17-15 with under four minutes to play. The drive began with Eli Manning heaving the ball deep down the left sideline, where he somehow placed the ball perfectly 38 yards downfield. In between two Patriots’ defensive backs, he found Mario Manningham’s back shoulder, as the wideout made the catch, straddled the sideline, took a big hit, and somehow held onto the ball. It gave New York the ball at midfield, they’d then score and make a final stop as New York held on for the 21-17 win.

3) Julian Edelman, Super Bowl LI:

By sheer difficulty Edelman’s catch may have been the hardest. Alas, he somehow nabbed the football an inch or so from the ground, but there was still work to be done. The Patriots still needed to score (they did), convert the two-point try (they did), force overtime (they did), then score a touchdown in overtime to secure their fifth Super Bowl (again, they did). If Edelman doesn’t make that surreal grab, maybe none of the things that followed would have happened.

2) Santonio Holmes, Super Bowl XLIII:

Of all the catches on this list, Holmes is the only one whose grab actually won the Super Bowl. Facing 2nd-and-goal from the seven-yard line, down a field goal, Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger bounced around the pocket and let a pass sail to the right boundary of the end zone. Somehow putting enough air under the ball to get over three Arizona defenders, but not so much to airmail Holmes, the Steelers’ wide out stretched as far as he could to make the catch, while leaving both tiptoes straddling the sideline to record an unbelievable touchdown. It gave Pittsburgh a 27-23 edge, as they’d win their sixth Super Bowl title in a game in which Holmes was Super Bowl MVP.

1) David Tyree, Super Bowl XLII:

All of the circumstances put together are almost too absurd to believe. The underdog Giants, 9-7 in the regular season, were trying to go on a game-winning drive to beat the 18-0 Patriots. On a 3rd-and-5, Eli Manning was all but sacked at least twice, yet somehow escaped. Then he threw a desperation heave to David Tyree, a sixth-round special teams specialist. He was being covered by Rodney Harrison, one of the best safeties in the game. You know the rest – he pinned the ball against his helmet, made the catch, and Plaxico Burress scored the game-winner. It was the last catch of Tyree’s NFL career, and it goes down as the pinnacle moment in one of the greatest upsets in NFL history.