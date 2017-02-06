Upcoming Gaga Tour Has Connecticut Stop

(Uncasville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Fresh off her Super Bowl LI halftime spectacular, Lady Gaga is announcing a world tour this year that will bring her to Connecticut.
Gaga’s Joanne World Tour makes a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on November 10.
The tour is dubbed for the singer’s latest album “Joanne” released last year and debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.
Tickets for the Mohegan Sun Arena show go on sale February 20 through Ticketmaster.
They’ also be available at the box office a day later, subject to availability.
Prices range from $49 to $399.