Upcoming Gaga Tour Has Connecticut Stop

February 6, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga, Mohegan Sun Arena, world tour

(Uncasville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Fresh off her Super Bowl LI halftime spectacular, Lady Gaga is announcing a world tour this year that will bring her to Connecticut.

Gaga’s Joanne World Tour makes a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on November 10.

The tour is dubbed for the singer’s latest album “Joanne” released last year and debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Tickets for the Mohegan Sun Arena show go on sale February 20 through Ticketmaster.

They’ also be available at the box office a day later, subject to availability.

Prices range from $49 to $399.

