This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 6, 2017

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, says the Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule faces two hurdles– a lawsuit, and now the Trump Administration’s efforts to delay or perhaps kill it off. On Friday, President Trump signed an order directing the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law.

7:20- Sen Joe Markley shares details on the Convention of States movement. The State Senator represents the 16th Senatorial District, which includes the towns of Cheshire, Prospect, Southington, Wolcott and Waterbury, and he will host an informational forum on the Convention of States movement. The forum will be held on Thursday, February 9th from 5:30 to 7 pm in Room 2C of the Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

8:20- Steve Wolfberg, Principal, Chief Creative & Growth Officer for Cronin and Company, says in general, hot-button issues ruled the day in terms of Super Bowl ads. Beer and snacks were replaced by tolerance and diversity, and below-the-belt jokes were replaced by high-minded messages. Get more insight from Wolfberg on the messages of last night’s commercials.

8:50- The Mayor Monday series continues as Leo Paul Jr., First Selectman Town of Litchfield, joins Ray.

