Police: Marlborough Woman Kicks Out Cruiser’s Windshield

February 6, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Hebron, Marlborough

HEBRON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Marlborough woman is under arrest, accused of kicking out the windshield of a state police cruiser.

Police say Sara Seagrave, 32, was put in the front seat of the cruiser following a disturbance at an address on Main Street in Hebron last Thursday. She was not injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m., said police

Seagrave faces charges including breach of peace and interfering with an officer. She’s due in Rockville Superior Court on Feb. 20.

