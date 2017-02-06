Pet Talk: An Honest Talk About the Honesty of Dogs

February 6, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: dog, New Puppy, Pet Talk, Service Dogs
Today’s behavior edition began with discussions about the popularity of Service Dogs and the problems it’s causing, and dispelling the myth that all dogs are honest. Call in questions included; problems with a 12 year old chow mix acting aggressively to visitors, how to prepare for a new puppy, controlling an ankle biting bichon who also urinates in the house, suggestions for a man whose terrier goes after cars on walks which triggers his hound to go after the terrier, a woman whose dog’s excessive licking caused a lick granuloma, and what to add to a dog’s diet if they eat their own poop.
 
