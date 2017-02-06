Malloy To Unveil New Budget Plan To Fix Another Deficit

February 6, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Budget, fiscal year, Gov Dan Malloy, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to unveil another tight two-year state budget proposal, considering Connecticut still faces budget deficit problems despite successive years of cuts, tax increases, layoffs and other changes.

The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to be $1.5 billion in the red, or possibly as much as $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

The Democrat says it should come as no surprise the new budget “offers its own set of challenges and difficult choices.” But he says he’s optimistic steps are being taken to make Connecticut’s budget more predictable.

Municipal leaders are wondering how much state aid they’ll receive. Malloy has already proposed legislation that could provide financial relief to cities and towns from state mandates.

Malloy releases his budget on Wednesday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia