Immigrant Students Plan To Turn Out To Legislative Hearing

February 6, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: connecticut general assembly, hartford, Higher Education Committee, Immigrants, travel ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant students without legal status in the United States say they plan to turn out in large numbers for a legislative hearing on whether to make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Higher Education Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would make the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students. Advocates of the legislation say the current system is unfair to the immigrant students, who must pay into the fund but can’t apply for the money.

Similar bills have been proposed over the last several years, but did not manage to clear the full General Assembly.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia