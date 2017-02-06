COMPUTER TALK with TAB: Hacks, Viruses, Passwords & Parental Controls

Erik and Bob tackle your technology questions. Data from pacemaker used to arrest man for arson. D.C. police cams hacked before President Trump inauguration. Hotel gets electronic key system hacked. Boeing to use “space taxis” with 3D printed parts. Police department loses evidence due to ransomware virus. Robot catches and releases goldfish. Three teams qualify for tube test in hyperloop pod competitition.

Fixing problems when the default mail program is not properly installed. India upset over plans to change high-tech visas. How to set up a mobile hotspot on a cell phone. Checking power options to stay connected on the network in Windows 10. Differences in consumer vs. business grade security software and hardware.