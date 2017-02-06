Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Bristol Bank Robbed

February 6, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Bristol

(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  The search continues for the man who robbed the Liberty Bank at 744 Farmington Avenue in Bristol  around 2:15 Monday afternoon.

The suspect a  heavy -set white male , about  50 years old   about 5’9″ 270 pounds with thinning  salt and pepper hair. He was unshaven at the time of the robbery and wearing a dark checkered  hooded sweatshirt, and   blue pants.

He may be operating a  black 2001   Dodge Dakota  pickup truck and may be with another man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Police at  860-584-3011.

