Bristol Bank Robbed

(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The search continues for the man who robbed the Liberty Bank at 744 Farmington Avenue in Bristol around 2:15 Monday afternoon.
The suspect a heavy -set white male , about 50 years old about 5’9″ 270 pounds with thinning salt and pepper hair. He was unshaven at the time of the robbery and wearing a dark checkered hooded sweatshirt, and blue pants.
He may be operating a black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck and may be with another man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.