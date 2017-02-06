Best Lingerie Boutiques In Connecticut For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Gillian Burdett Valentine’s Day is approaching, and romance is in the air. Those struck by Cupid’s golden arrow usually express their devotion with gifts of cards, candies and flowers. However, cards gather dust, candy is gone too soon and flowers wilt. Something sheer and lacy, maybe cute, maybe a little naughty, could be the perfect Valentine’s gift for the one you love. Although you may hesitate to enter a lingerie boutique, these five Connecticut shops will ease your discomfort with their helpful employees and wide selections of romance-inspiring intimates.

Irene’s Lingerie Shop

21 Whiting St.

Plainville, CT 06062

(860)747-9500

www.ireneslingerie.com



Irene’s offers high quality and expertise at affordable prices. The family-run shop has been in business since the end of World War II and is now managed by a second generation that is knowledgeable in the field of corsetry. They offer an extensive line of baby dolls, some modest, some not so modest; robes and wraps, corsets and costumes. Irene’s is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Soleil Toile

14 Post Road E.

Westport, CT

(203)454-8688

www.soleiltoile.com



Awarded Best Lingerie three years in a row by Connecticut Magazine, Soleil Toile carries designer fashions for every sized woman from petite to the well endowed. They specialize in fine European fashions. If a tropical vacation is in your plans, this is the place to find high-end swimwear year round. Soleil Toile is open Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

Princess Corset & Lingerie Shop

102 Grand St.

Waterbury, CT 06702

(203)755-3640

www.shopatprincess.com



Princess Corset has been in business since the 1950's. The current owner specializes in fitting, and the helpful staff will ensure your purchase is the right size. Along with a wide selection of lingerie, Princess offers box sets and pre-made gift bags for a quick gift. They are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tina’s Fine Lingerie & Swimwear

394 Main St.

Middletown, CT 06457

(860)704-0435

www.tinasfinelingerie.com This Main Street shop has everything from sweet to exotic. Shopping for a plus-sized woman? Tina’s has a large inventory of intimates for big girls, and they are continually adding fresh designs. Tina’s also carries swimwear and sexy shoes. Owner Tina, with her spot0on fashion sense, will personally assist you with your selection. The boutique is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.