Avon Man Pleads Guilty In Soccer Stadium Scam

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut developer has pleaded guilty to federal charges in a scam to pocket taxpayer dollars meant to redevelop a Hartford football stadium for professional soccer.

Mitchell Anderson, of Avon, pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud and money laundering charges.

Prosecutors alleged he and another developer of Dillon Stadium never paid subcontractors and used city money for personal and other purposes.

Hartford cancelled their contract and sued. The Major Arena Soccer League dropped the team before a game was played.

Anderson faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 1. Prosecutors say he also has agreed to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution to the city and two subcontractors.

Jury selection in the trail of co-defendant James Duckett Jr. is scheduled for May 5.

