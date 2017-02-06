Attorney Says Police Responsible For Protest Problems

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – An attorney representing protesters who blocked a Connecticut highway on Saturday says police are responsible for problems at the demonstration, including the delay of an ambulance caught in the traffic backup.
Attorney Patricia Kane says protesters in New Haven had asked police to inform them if emergency vehicles needed to get through the demonstration, which involved about 100 people protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration order.
Police say the protesters obstructed the ambulance, forcing ambulance personnel to perform an emergency medical procedure.
Kane says she has been told the patient was a woman in labor.
State police charged 66-year-old Norman Clement of New Haven, whom Kane says is a long-time activist, with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)