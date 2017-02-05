Fire Destroys Home

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early Sunday morning fire destroyed a home built in 1875 on Main Street in Farmington. A police officer saw smoke coming from the home shortly before 3:30 am and reported the fire.
When firefighters arrived there was thick smoke and flames on the first floor and breaking through the second floor. Because of the intensity of the blaze , firefighters had to battle it from outside.It took about two and a half hours to bring under control.There was no one in the home at the time.The residents were on vacation.
No firefighters were injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.