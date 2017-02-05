Fire Destroys Home

February 5, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Farmington, fire

(FARMINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)   – An early Sunday morning fire  destroyed a home  built in 1875 on Main Street in Farmington. A police officer saw smoke coming from the home   shortly before 3:30 am and reported the fire.

When firefighters arrived there was  thick smoke and flames  on the first floor and breaking through the second floor. Because of the intensity  of the blaze , firefighters had to battle it from outside.It took about   two and a half hours to  bring under control.There was no one in the home at the time.The residents were on vacation.

No firefighters were injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

