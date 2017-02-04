Two Arrested In New London Armed Robbery

New London, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) – On 2/4/17 at 3:20 AM New London Police received a 911 call from the victim reporting that he was robbed at knife point by a white male and black female at the Ravi Mart on Broad Street. The suspects fled in a Dodge pickup truck. Within minutes of the reported robbery, officers located the suspect vehicle traveling in the area of 74 Connecticut Ave. and conducted a felony stop.
The occupants, 52 year old Randall Sowa of 85 Vauxhall Street, New London, CT and 53 year old Gloria Okoasia of 59 Blackhall Street, New London, CT were positively identified by the victim as the ones that robbed him at knife point.
The stolen money was recovered and the weapons involved were seized.
Gloria Okasia was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and Larceny 2nd Degree. Randall Sowa was charged with: Robbery 2nd Degree, Larceny 2nd Degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misuse of Marker Plates, Operating an Unregistered and Uninsured Motor vehicle.
Their Bonds were set at $50,000