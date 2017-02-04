Suffield Police Arrest Fugitive From justice

Suffield, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) – On Friday February 3, 2017 at 3:13 PM, Suffield, CT. Police and Southwick, MA. Police collaborated to locate and arrest Kyle Mitchell, age 32, as a Fugitive from Justice from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Mitchell, last known address of 98 Old Skinner Road East Hartland, CT, was wanted on an arrest warrant held by the Southwick, Massachusetts Police for twelve (12) counts of felony burglary.

Upon receiving information that Mitchell would be travelling to #972 Sheldon Street West Suffield, members of the Suffield Police established surveillance of the area. Upon Mitchell’s arrival, he was taken into custody without incident by uniformed and plainclothes officers.

Mitchell was charged as a Fugitive from Justice and was held on a $100,000 bond over the weekend to await arraignment at Enfield Superior Court on Monday February 6, 2017.

Mitchell was additionally charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension as his Connecticut Driver’s License was suspended. Mitchell was held on an additional $1,000 bond for this offense. Mitchell was previously arrested for Operating Under Suspension by the Bloomfield, CT Police during January 2017.

This felony arrest occurred as a result of the joint partnership of the Suffield, CT and Southwick, MA. Police Departments. During the past few months, members of the Suffield Police Department have been reaching out to local, regional, state, and federal law enforcement partners to continue and strengthen partnerships to ensure public safety for those residing in, travelling through, and working in the Town of Suffield.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity occurring in the Town of Suffield is encouraged to contact Suffield Police at (860) 668-3870. Information provided will be kept confidential at the caller’s request.