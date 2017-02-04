Rocky Hill Two Year Old Suffers Burns, Listed As Serious

Rocky Hill, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) – On Saturday February 4, 2017, the Rocky Hill Fire Marshal’s Office was made aware that a two year old Rocky Hill resident had been brought to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with burns on the child’s body. The initial report had indicated that the burns were the result of an electrical fire at 200 Cold Springs Road, part of the Century Hills Apartment complex. The child’s condition is said to be serious.

It should be noted that the incident had not been previously reported to Rocky Hill Police or Fire officials and that the incident had taken place sometime in the early morning hours. The child was brought to the hospital by a family member.

Rocky Hill Police and Fire personnel responded to the apartment, Rocky Hill Police Detectives responded to the hospital, both in an attempt to gather evidence and information.

During the course of an extensive investigation, it was learned that evidence and statements taken from the crime scene and hospital, and information gathered from witnesses, were inconsistent; the focus of the investigation led to further examination of the last adult to have contact with the child; an acquaintance of the child’s mother. As a result of this interview, an arrest has been made.

Under arrest and currently being held by Rocky Hill Police is Michael Shamel Davis, 27 years old of Rocky Hill. Davis is charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, Interfering with Police, Tampering with Evidence, Arson in the 3rd Degree and Issuing a False Statement 2nd Degree. Davis is being held on a $100,000.00 bond with a court date of Monday February 6, 2017 at Superior Court 15 in New Britain.

The incident is under investigation by the Rocky Hill Police Departments Criminal Investigations Unit and the Rocky Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. The police department continues to investigate this matter along with DCF. It should be noted that Davis is a resident of 200 Cold Springs Road and that the incident was confined to the family home; there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860.258.7640.