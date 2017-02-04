Police Agencies To Receive Body Cam Money

February 4, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: police body cameras, state bond commission

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The state has approved funding to reimburse 11 Connecticut municipalities for the purchase of police body cameras.

The Bond Commission this week agreed to borrow more than $870,000 to pay for the cameras and accompanying video storage devices.

Hamden, which has had a program in place since 2013 will receive the most money, almost $300,000.

Police chief Thomas Wydra says the cameras have led to an enhancement in community trust, agency transparency and legitimacy, and investigatory power.

The University of Connecticut will receive more than $170,000 for its camera program. The university’s department is mandated by law to have the cameras.

Branford, Coventry, East Haven, Naugatuck, Orange, Plainfield, Redding and the Southern Connecticut State University police also will receive money.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia