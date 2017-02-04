Hartford Police Arrest Bank Robber

Hartford, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) – On Friday, February 3rd, at approximately 1:18pm Hartford Police Officers were dispatched to the Key Bank, located at 1700 Park Street, on a robbery alarm. The bank employees said the suspect had entered the bank, approached the teller and produced a note demanding money. The suspect was given cash and fled the bank. HPD Officers arrived on scene and quickly obtained the suspects description which was broadcast to officers in the area.

Moments later a plainclothes HPD Officer observed a suspect on Capitol Ave. who fit the description and was holding cash in his hands. That suspect was detained and later positively identified by two witnesses as the suspect who robbed the bank. In total the suspect stole $428.00 in cash, which was recovered in full from the suspect. The Suspect was placed under arrest, and then transported to the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division to be interviewed. The cash, still photos of the suspect, and the robbery note were tagged as evidence.

Arrested – Angel Colon ( D.O.B. 11-01-69) of 77 Evergreen Ave. Hartford,. CT Charges – Robbery 1st degree, Larceny 2nd degree

