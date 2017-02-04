1 Killed, 2 Injured In Stamford Crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police are investigating an early-morning crash in Stamford that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Police said a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling north on Hope Street at a high speed shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday when the driver began to lose

control.

The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane before skidding into a tree.

The driver, identified only as a 20-year-old Stamford resident, was killed in the crash.

A 23-year-old male passenger was taken to Stamford Hospital in critical condition.

A passenger in the back seat of truck was treated for less serious injuries at the hospital and released.

