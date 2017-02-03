This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 3, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Toni Boucher, co-chair of Connecticut’s transportation committee, discusses tolls in the state.
7:00- Keith Phaneuf, CTMirror.org state budget reporter, joins Ray live in studio. The state is in a budget mess, pensions are underfunded, the debt is growing. What needs to happen?
8:20- Kandyce Aust, director of development with Over The Edge shares details about the “Marc The Edge” event in Hartford. Toss your Boss, Toss the Trainer, or Fling your Friend… anything goes! Fly solo or get into the team spirit. 100% of the funds you raise will benefit MARC’s programs for people with disabilities. Over the Edge (OTE) is known throughout the world for its signature rappelling fundraising events, and in April 2017 they’re coming to Hartford!
8:50- David Lightman, veteran Congressional reporter with McClatchy Newspapers discusses President Trump’s cabinet picks, which are being approved… but at a slow pace.
