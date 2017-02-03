Police: Woman Upset Trump President Tried To Hit Officer

February 3, 2017 9:47 AM

BURLINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A court date Friday for a Harwinton woman accused of trying to hit a police officer with her car Thursday in Burlington.

State police say 58-year-old Eileen Pierce tried to hit an officer directing traffic at a tree-trimming site on Route 69– allegedly driving her Subaru wagon directly at him, yelling out the window, and shaking her fist. The officer quickly got out of the way, and police say Pierce narrowly missed hitting a tree crew.

When Pierce was pulled over at the Burlington-Bristol line, troopers say she rambled for several minutes, saying she was upset with police and that officers are being murdered because they tend to abuse people’s rights — noting she was angry that Donald Trump is president.

Pierce was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and failure to drive in the proper lane in a construction zone.

She was held overnight on $5,000 surety bond for arraignment in Bristol Superior Court.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mark Meyer says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Liberals are fascists.

    Reply
  2. John Oakman says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Another Stupid UNT.

    Reply
    1. Sam Jones says:
      February 3, 2017 at 11:20 am

      I think you forgot the C. 🙂

      Reply
  3. Mark Mullins says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Liberals are tripping over themselves reminding us just how mentally imbalanced and dangerously unstable they really are.

    Reply
  4. Dave Spysea says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

    you are going to see more of this …. Liberalism, as exemplified here, is a psychosis

    Reply
  5. illinoisatlarge says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:23 am

    If if were still the Lynch DOJ, this would be perfectly legal and a permitted expression of free speech.

    Reply
  6. DaddyB (@daddybdg) says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Trump Derangement Syndrome.

    Reply
  7. Philip Morrill says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:28 am

    The same number of people were arrested during the Berkeley riot as in this incident. Maybe they will label her an anarchist not an inspired product of the rhetoric promoted by the press and liberals too.

    Reply
  8. Rob Bennett says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    4 Years in PRISON ought to cool her jests some. STUPID BI*CH

    Reply
  9. Barry Hirsh says:
    February 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    ‘Sounds like a candidate for the rubber room.

    Reply

