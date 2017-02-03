Police: Convicted Felon Hunting For Coyotes Without License

February 3, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: coyotes, Mattatuck State Forest, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut environmental police have arrested a convicted felon they say was illegally hunting for coyotes in a state forest.

Police responded to Mattatuck State Forest on Thursday morning after getting reports of a man entering the woods wearing camouflage and carrying a firearm.

When they found the man, they also discovered he was not wearing fluorescent orange as required by law.

The hunter explained he just forgot to wear orange.

Police determined the man did not have a hunting license, and because he was a convicted felon, was not allowed to have a gun.

The hunter, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on charges including criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal small game hunting and hunting without a license.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia