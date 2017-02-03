Malloy Seeking To Shift $407M In Teacher Pension Costs To Towns

February 3, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: dannel malloy, education funding, teacher pension

(CBS Connecticut) — As part of his budget package, the governor today a plans to shift $407-million in teacher pension expenses from the state, onto cities and towns.

Governor Dannel Malloy says the towns currently contribute nothing towards teacher pensions, teachers contribute from their pay.

“We are asking towns to partner with the state to help fund the cost of their employees benefits, so the state can continue to focus on spending as much-needed funding as it can afford to educate students,” Malloy said.

The governor refused to say if the money the state would save would be spent on education, or if it would be used to help close the state’s $1.4-billion deficit.

Malloy says because the size of a teacher’s pension is determined by how much a local school district could afford to pay them during their career, the state spends more money to on wealthy towns’ teacher pensions than on poor towns’ teacher pensions.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia