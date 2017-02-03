College Basketball Weekend Outlook

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – Of course the biggest sporting event of the upcoming weekend is arguably the biggest sporting event of the whole year and this weekend’s main course. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy some college basketball as the appetizer before kickoff at 6:30pm on Sunday.

The biggest game of the weekend will be played in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday afternoon at 4pm on ESPN. That’s where the #5 ranked Arizona Wildcats travel to take on the #13 Oregon Ducks. Oregon struggled some out of the gate splitting their first four games of the season, but have since won 18 out of their last 19 games. Ducks guard Dillon Brooks has struggled with consistency and has had a few injuries this season, but when he is on, he is one of the best players in the country. Arizona on the other hand, has won 15 straight games and looks like this could be the Arizona team to finally get over that Elite Eight hump and reach the Final Four. Arizona played their first 19 games without Sophomore guard Alonzo Trier, but since he has returned he has given their depth a boost and has scored 14.8 PPG, including 18 in Arizona’s last game at Oregon State.

#17 Maryland has their first big game in a while, and maybe all season as #23 Purdue pays them a visit at Noon on ESPN. Purdue welcomed #25 Northwestern to the top 25 by beating up the Wildcats 80-59 on Wednesday. Maryland’s key is slowing down Big Ten player of the year candidate Sophomore Caleb “Biggie” Swanson. Swanson has been a force in Big Ten play and has at least 10 rebounds in 20 of the team’s 23 games. His season low is 8. He has averaged 19.4 points and 13.3 rebounds in conference play. Maryland will need a big game from their star, Junior guard Melo Trimble. After Trimble, Maryland’s next 3 leading scorers are all Freshman. This will be a good test for Maryland and should be a close game.

In the Big East it’s a game of what could have been? #22 Creighton was looking like a team that nobody wanted to face come March, but then they lost their leader, Maurice Watson Jr (and his 12.9 PPG and 8.5 APG) to a torn ACL on January 16th. Creighton lost their first two games without Watson, but have won their last two. The very same team that Watson played his last game against, Xavier, makes their return trip to Nebraska at 3pm on Fox. Xavier is also dealing with it’s own injuries and issues. Xaiver lost 2nd leading scorer and leading rebounder Edmund Sumner for the year with the very same injury Watson suffered. They also hit a skid when they tried to incorporate guard Myles Davis (10.8 PPG last season) back into their lineup after a lengthy suspension to start the season. Davis was the 3rd leading scorer on the team last year and also led the team in assists. Davis’ inclusion into the lineup seemed forced and his departure might be addition by subtraction anyway.

#20 Notre Dame heads to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels at 6pm Saturday on ESPN. The Fighting Irish have lost 3 out of their last 4 games which speaks more to the quality of the league then the Irish playing poorly. North Carolina is currently sitting atop the league standings at 8-2 but the meat of their schedule lies ahead as six of their final eight games are against Duke (2), Virginia (2), Louisville and Notre Dame.

There are two big games in the ACC that don’t involve ranked teams, but will have a big impact on the shape of the league standings. Miami (14-7, 4-5) squares off against N.C. State (14-9, 3-7) and Georgia Tech (13-9, 5-5) matches up against Wake Forest (13-9, 4-6). Both games are at 3pm on Saturday. Yes, none of those records are all that impressive, but the ACC is extremely deep this season. It is not too late for any of those four teams to turn their seasons around and make a run towards the top half of the league standings. Wake Forest and Georgia Tech are having better seasons than most predicted, N.C. State is not living up to preseason expectations and you could say that Miami is right where they belong.

In the SEC, #8 Kentucky heads to Gainesville, Florida to take on the # 24 Gators at 8:15pm Saturday night in what will be one of their only conference tests this season. They lost by 2 at Tennessee already, but they are still the class of the league by far. Florida has won their last 3 games by a total of 102 points and are a very good, but not great team.

Around New England

Friday

– Rhode Island (14-7) heads to Davidson (12-8) in a big Atlantic 10 match up. (8pm, ESPN2)

– Brown (10-10) faces off against Cornell (6-13). (7pm)

– Yale (11-6) matches up against Columbia (9-8). (7pm)

– Harvard (11-6) hosts Penn (7-9). (7pm)

Saturday

– UMBC (15-7) heads up to Maine (5-19). (1pm)

– Bryant (8-16) makes the short trip to face Sacred Heart (9-15). (3:30pm)

– Uconn (10-11), winners of 3 straight, heads to American Conference leading Cincinnati (20-2) at 4pm on ESPN2

– Central Connecticut (4-18) goes to Maryland to take on Mount St. Mary’s (12-12). (4pm)

– Northeastern (13-10), losers of 5 out of 6, looks to get back on track at James Madison. (4pm)

– Yale plays it’s 2nd game in as many nights this time against Cornell. (6pm)

– Quinnipiac (8-14) plays at home against Niagra (8-16). (7pm)

– Hartford (6-17) hosts league undefeated Vermont (19-5). (7pm)

– Brown also plays in the 2nd of back to back nights this game at Columbia. (7pm)

– Harvard takes on Princeton in a big Ivy League game. (7pm)

Sunday

– Boston University (12-11) tries to keep pace in the Patriot League against Lafayette (6-16). (Noon, CBSSN)

