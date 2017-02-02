RAY DUNAWAY: Streamlining Student Services

Director of Communications Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Maribel La Luz joins Ray to break down advances in streamlining student services.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) announced an upgrade to their current Enterprise Student Information Systems which is designed to streamline student services, advising, security and mobile technologies.
The upgrade will secure and modernize the existing technology and, among other things, allow students to register, enroll and transfer using smartphones and receive critical academic information in real-time via text messages. Learn more…