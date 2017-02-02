RAY DUNAWAY: Six Exceptional Car Dealers’ Community Service

February 2, 2017 3:43 PM By Ray Dunaway
Ford dealers gave more than $100 million to causes in 2016, and Ken Crowley of Crowley Ford shares details with Ray.  Ford dealers contributed to a wide variety of causes in 2016, with the largest number giving to children’s causes, environmental and hunger relief, education and scholarships, and initiatives to aid veterans, police, fire and first responder personnel.

Six dealers from around the world are being honored for exceptional community service as part of Ford’s Salute to Dealers. Mr. Crowley was one of those dealers.

