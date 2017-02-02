Ray Dunaway: Red Sox Prepare For Spring Training

Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes talks about the team coming together, Chris Sale’s big welcome and the team’s preparations for Spring Training. On Saturday, single-game tickets for most Red Sox home games go on sale.
Ray Dunaway: Red Sox Prepare For Spring TrainingFebruary 2, 2017 12:17 PM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia throws to first base for an out after fielding a hit by Houston Astros' Anderson Hernandez in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 11, 2011 in Kissimmee, Fla. Boston won 9-3. (AP Photo/David Goldman)