Ray Dunaway: Red Sox Prepare For Spring Training

February 2, 2017 12:17 PM By Ray Dunaway
Filed Under: Ray Dunaway, Red Sox, Spring Training

Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes talks about the team coming together, Chris Sale’s big welcome and the team’s preparations for Spring Training. On Saturday, single-game tickets for most Red Sox home games go on sale.

