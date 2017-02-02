Ray Dunaway: Pneumonia and Influenza Deaths On The Rise

February 2, 2017 1:14 PM By Ray Dunaway
Filed Under: flu, pneumonia

Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief of infectious disease joined Ray as reports show pneumonia and influenza deaths on the rise.

According to the CDC, 7.4 percent of deaths were due to pneumonia and influenza during the week ending Jan. 7, which is above the epidemic threshold of 7.3 percent for that week.

Flu-related hospitalizations continued to rise as well. As of Jan. 21, there have been 4,317 lab-confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations this season, up drastically from the 2,864 reported through Jan. 14.

