New Haven Firefighter Killed In Early-Morning Crash In New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An off-duty New Haven firefighter was killed early Thursday when a car hit a utility pole on Black Rock Avenue in New Britain.
Jeffrey O’Neil, 37, of New Britain, was the lone passenger in the 2002 Honda Accord. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. Wednesday was O’Neil’s birthday. He had been with the New Haven Fire Department for about two years.
The driver of the car, Yabey Oppenheimer, 37, of Hartford was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m., just east of Warren Street, said police.