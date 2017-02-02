Man Faces Deportation For 12-Year-Old Theft Conviction

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man whose wife and daughter are seriously ill is facing deportation to the Dominican Republic because of a 12-year-old conviction for stealing a purse.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Domingo Ferreira is scheduled to appear in federal court in Hartford on Thursday.

The 44-year-old East Hartford resident came to the U.S. 30 years ago and faces losing his legal permanent resident status.

Ferreira’s wife, Diane, has an inoperable brain tumor and his 23-year-old daughter, Baceida, recently underwent chemotherapy for possible liver or pancreatic cancer. His wife and three adult children were born in the U.S.

Ferreira came under scrutiny from immigration officials several years ago when someone stole his identity, entered the U.S. illegally and committed several

crimes. He was later cleared in connection with those crimes.

