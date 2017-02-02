Five Burning Super Bowl Questions

by Rob Joyce

Both teams have arrived in Houston, and it’s time to start really breaking down Super Bowl LI. The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl, all in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. The Falcons, conversely, are appearing in their second Super Bowl and are trying to hoist their first Lombardi Trophy. Two of the best quarterbacks in the league are going head-to-head, both defenses are good, not great, and we could be in for one of the highest-scoring title games of all-time.

As we creep closer to kickoff in Houston, here are the five burning questions that, when answered, could determine who will have a parade next week:

1) Can the Patriots slow down every weapon on the Falcons’ offense?

Bill Belichick is the master of taking away an opponent’s top weapon. For the Falcons, that’s Julio Jones, the all-world wide receiver who lit up the Packers in the NFC Title Game for nine receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns. But even if Jones is slowed, there are numerous weapons to which Matt Ryan can turn. He has a two-headed backfield of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, both of whom can run and catch effectively. Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel are both big-play threats at wideout as well. Atlanta had the seventh-highest scoring season in NFL history… can New England make just enough plays on defense to slow them?

2) Who makes a big play in the secondary?

Tom Brady this season (playoffs included): 33 touchdowns to four interceptions. Matt Ryan this season (playoffs included): 45 touchdowns to seven picks. Both quarterbacks have been taking incredible care of the football. Even one takeaway by a defense could make all the difference.

3) Will the Falcons be able to stop the run?

Atlanta ranked 25th this year against the run, and though the passing game of New England is obviously spectacular, Bill Belichick loves balance. He doesn’t want Tom Brady throwing 50 passes to win. If he can get Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount going on the ground, especially with a lead, then the Pats can grind out yards, eat clock, and keep the lethal Atlanta offense on the sideline.

4) Can Atlanta keep New England out of the end zone?

In the regular season the Patriots scored a touchdown on nearly 70 percent of red zone trips, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. Compare that to the Falcons, who had the worst red zone defense in the NFL, allowing opponents to cross the goal line 72 percent of the time. Trading touchdowns with a quarterback as efficient as Tom Brady could spell disaster. But holding them to two or three field goals could mean four or eight points that will certainly come in handy.

5) Can the Falcons pressure Tom Brady?

How do you beat the Patriots? As the Giants showed twice, it starts by throwing Brady off his game. He’s made a Hall of Fame career by picking defenses apart with precise passes based on timing. Start pushing him around though, and that’s when things get out of rhythm for the New England offense. As a team Atlanta was middle-of-the-pack with 34 sacks in the regular season. Conversely the Patriots only allowed 24 sacks, the fifth-fewest in the league. Look at Pittsburgh in the AFC title game – they generated no pressure and Brady had a field day. If Vic Beasley (15.5 sacks) and company can get to Brady, it’s a great start to slowing the Pats’ offense.