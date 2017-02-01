This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 1, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Robert Klee, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), will talk about the SMART (Save Money and Reduce Trash) trash reduction program, which could be coming to West Hartford.
7:20- Rep. Tony Guerrera, D-Rocky Hill, asks where does the committee see tolls or a mileage tax going this session? Also has the debate over seatbelts on school buses returned?
7:50- Dr Ulysses Wu, chief of infectious disease joins Ray. According to the CDC, 7.4 percent of deaths were due to pneumonia and influenza during the week ending Jan. 7, which is above the epidemic threshold of 7.3 percent for that week. Flu-related hospitalizations continued to rise as well. As of Jan. 21, there have been 4,317 lab-confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations this season, up drastically from the 2,864 reported through Jan. 14.
8:20- Dr. Stanley Battle, founding director of University of St Joe’s Masters of Social Work Program, and editor of “The State of Black Hartford,” will discuss the Urban League’s update of its landmark study.
8:50- David Alistair Yalof, Professor and Department Head University of Connecticut Department of Political Science, looks at Trump’s Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch.
