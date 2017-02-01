Second Arrest In Beating Of Food Delivery Driver

February 1, 2017 11:38 AM
(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Milford have made a second arrest in connection with the beating and carjacking last week of a food delivery driver.

The second juvenile arrested in the case was picked up on Friday.

The night before, January 26, police say a delivery driver with a nearby Chinese restaurant was struck in the head and robbed of his cell phone and car.

He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Two suspects were seen running from the vehicle after it was spotted at Meadowside Road and Seaside Avenue.

The second underage suspect is facing charges of carjacking, larceny, assault, robbery, conspiracy and interfering with an arrest.

That latter charges stems from the suspect kicking out the rear window of a Milford police vehicle after his arrest.

