Five NHL 100 Snubs

by Rob Joyce

The NHL celebrated its centennial season in full style at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Aside from the usual festivities (skills competition, the game, etc.) the league announced its list of the 100 greatest players from the first 100 years of existence. That made for a star-studded weekend in L.A. as most of the game’s legends all piled into one place. It’s something that’s unlikely to happen again anytime soon, so for hockey fans of all ages it was a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Of course, limiting the list to the top 100 players leaves for someone to feel slighted. Here’s who would have made that list had it been expanded to the “105 Greatest NHL Players”:

Dale Hawerchuk:

The bulk of his production came in the high-flying 1980s, when he had all six of his 100-point seasons. Though he never led the league in scoring, he finished top-10 in Hart voting four times, including a runner-up finish in 1985. His 1,409 points are top-20 all-time.

Phil Housley:

A popular debate is about who the greatest American born player of all-time is. You can throw numerous names out there, but the defenseman Housley has the second-most points (1,252). A seven-time All-Star, Housley finished top-five in Norris Trophy voting four times, and only Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey and Al MacInnis scored more career goals from the blue line than Housley.

Evgeni Malkin:

A two-time Cup winner, Malkin’s mantle is compiled with assorted awards. He won the Calder as a rookie, has twice led the league in scoring, was the Hart winner as league MVP in 2012 and won the Conn Smythe during Pittsburgh’s 2009 championship run. His 1.18 points per game average is top-15 all-time, collecting 814 points in 691 games. In his age 30 season Malkin will almost surely threaten for 500 goals and 1,300 points for his career.

Pierre Pilote:

Of the 13 players to win two or more Norris Trophies, only Erik Karlsson (only 26), Rod Langway and Pilote didn’t crack the top 100, and Pilote is the only three-time winner left off. The Blackhawks’ D-man won three straight from 1963-65, and was runner-up three other times. The NHL’s top defenseman in the 1960s he’s the most unusual snub, given his dominance of the position for nine consecutive years.

Joe Thornton:

The 2006 Ross and Hart Trophy winner, Thornton has put together a Hall of Fame career in his 20 years with Boston and San Jose. He should be close to surpassing the 1,400 point-mark by season’s end, and his 707 career assists are 14th all-time – including a combined 188 from 2005-07. Only Jaromir Jagr has more points among active players.