Facebook Follows Instagram, Steals From Snapchat

CBS Local– Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram seem to mysteriously end up with similar features before long. Somehow, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all seemed to ditch the chronological timeline not all too far off from each other. Snapchat begun to dabble in being an outlet to consume media and links, a hallmark for Facebook and Twitter.

In recent months, Instagram has turned copycat in nabbing a similar ‘Stories’ feature that Snapchat was at the vanguard for as well as trying to shoot a mortar at Facebook’s ‘Live Video’ feature by launching their own.

Now, Facebook is espousing Snapchat’s ‘Stories’ for themselves, via TechCrunch, and it’ll work like Instagram’s adaptation in that it’ll just be above your newsfeed.

This is what Facebook told TechCrunch about the news:

“Facebook has long been the place to share with friends and family, but the way that people share is changing in significant ways. The way people share today is different to five or even two years ago — it’s much more visual, with more photos and videos than ever before. We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want.”