Connecticut Business Spotlight February 1, 2017: Citizen’s Bank

February 1, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Merritt Scanning support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Citizen’s Bank.

Headquartered in Providence Rhode Island, Citizen’s Bank offers retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, large corporations and institutions.  At Citizens Bank they want to help you bank better.  So next time you have a question about savings for a house, college or retirement, don’t keep it to yourself.  Ask a Citizen.  Visit Citizen’s bank.com or your local branch.

Brought to you by Merritt Scanning. A division of Joseph Merritt Company. Go to Merrittscanning.com.

More from Connecticut Business Spotlight
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia