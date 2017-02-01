Bond Commission Approves Money For Foundation Testing

(CBS Connecticut) — The state Bond Commission today approved $5-million to help cover the cost of testing by Northeastern Connecticut residents who have failing foundations.
Under the program, homeowners could apply for reimbursement of half of the cost of testing for pyrrhotite, up to $2,000. The program will allow for two core samples from a foundation.
Homeowners who already have a crumbling foundation can instead have a visual inspection made. The state will reimburse 100 percent of the cost of the visual inspection, up to $400.
People living within 20-miles of J.J. Mottes Concrete Company in Stafford Springs are eligible for the money.
Concrete from Mottes allegedly included too much pyrrhotite, which later caused foundations to fall apart. Repair work is very expensive.
The money will go to the Capitol Region Council of Governments.