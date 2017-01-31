This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 31, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- David Tuttle, Precision Machining Department Head at Platt Technical High School, talks the upcoming school visit from Stacy Hale. Director of NASA’s nationwide HUNCH program (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware), Hale will visit Platt Technical High School on February 2nd at 10:00 am. Platt Tech students, who have been working with NASA to build and inspect space station parts, will have the opportunity to sign their names on a locker that will eventually end up in the space station.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, says while Democratic state legislators think that the greatest social good is the contentment of the government’s own employees, a close second is abortion. That’s why Democratic legislators are so concerned that several Republican senators have introduced legislation to require the consent of parents, guardians, or courts before an abortion can be performed on a minor girl.

7:50- Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes talks about the team coming together, Chris Sale’s big welcome and the team’s preparations for Spring Training. On Saturday, single-game tickets for most Red Sox home games go on sale.

8:20- John Pavia is a Quinnipiac University School of Law Professor, whose course “The Law of Politics & Media” covers modern-day constitutional issues and processes including the selection, nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court justices. Pavia joins Ray to speak about President Trump’s list of potential candidates to fill Justice Scalia’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

8:50- Attorney General George Jepsen talks Sanctuary cities, the immigration stay, the ACA, and the EPA.

