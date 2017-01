(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wethersfield police say they’ve identified the jueveniles responsible for Sunday’s arson at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. where they found a working fire in the main building of the club.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the main building at the club.

Officials say the case remains under investigation.