Snow Makes For Slick Commute

(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – This afternoon’s snow has made for a mess on state highways and roads.
State police say they responded to scores of crashes and calls for service since around 10 o’clock this morning.
Some of those crashes closed major thoroghfares for a time.
State Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Nursick says it’s speed in less-than-ideal conditions that more often than not caused the biggest problems.
Nursick says it wasn’t so much the amount of snow as much as it was a thin coating at the outset the slickened up roadways in quick fashion.
He says it’s imperative to keep speeds down and allow enough following distance to avoid becoming involved in a crash.