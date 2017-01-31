Senate Committee Endorses McMahon Nomination To Small Business Administration

January 31, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Linda McMahon, Small Business Administration, World Westling Entertainment, WWE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel has voted favorably for the nomination of former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration.

The 18-1 vote from the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee moves McMahon’s nomination to the full Senate for consideration. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has cast the lone “no” vote.

McMahon is the former chief executive of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut but has remained active in politics as a donor to Republican candidates and causes.

The Small Business Administration helps people get training and financing to start or expand their company. McMahon says she’ll make it a priority to review the agency’s disaster assistance programs.

McMahon has emphasized her business roots helping to getting the wrestling business up and running and eventually employing more than 800 people.

 

