Senate Committee Endorses McMahon Nomination To Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel has voted favorably for the nomination of former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration.
The 18-1 vote from the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee moves McMahon’s nomination to the full Senate for consideration. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., has cast the lone “no” vote.
McMahon is the former chief executive of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment. She ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut but has remained active in politics as a donor to Republican candidates and causes.
The Small Business Administration helps people get training and financing to start or expand their company. McMahon says she’ll make it a priority to review the agency’s disaster assistance programs.
McMahon has emphasized her business roots helping to getting the wrestling business up and running and eventually employing more than 800 people.