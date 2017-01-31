Police Release Name Of Man Shot By Police At Montville Hotel

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed by police during a violent confrontation at a Montville hotel.

State police identified the man killed Sunday afternoon as 53-year-old Val Thomas.

State police say officers responded to the Chesterfield Lodge after getting reports of an “unwanted person” on the property.

Police asked the person to leave, but the suspect reportedly grabbed an officer’s Taser and used it to repeatedly strike the officer in the head. The officer then drew a gun and shot Thomas.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered a laceration to the head.

Hotel owner Sam Patel tells The Day of New London that Thomas had been staying there for about two months and Patel called police after Thomas refused to pay a $250 bill.