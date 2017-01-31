Pedestrian Struck By Car, Seriously Hurt In North Haven

January 31, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Accident, North Haven, pedestrian, Yale-New Haven Hospital

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in North Haven.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday as the victim was trying to cross Washington Avenue.

Police say the 37-year-old Wallingford man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with severe injuries. He wasn’t immediately identified. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

