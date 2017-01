HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police have identified the city man who was fatally shot on Ashley Street Monday night.

Darren Crittenden, 30, of Hartford was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, said police. He was shot multiple times around 10 p.m. in the area of 114 Ashley St., according to police.

There was no immediate word of any arrests or a motive.

It is Hartford’s fourth homicide of 2017.