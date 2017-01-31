Danbury Officer Arrested

(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Danbury police have arrested one of their own.

Officer David Williams turned himself in upon learning there was a warrant out for his arrest on a breach of peace charge, police said today.

City officials say Williams is a 15-year veteran of the force.

His arrest comes after a months long investigation by Connecticut State Police and the Danbury State’s Sttorney’s office looking into a charge that Williams used unnecessary force on the job.

Police say a video surfaced showing Williams allegedly kicking a handcuffed suspect who been arrested for assaulting another Danbury officer last July. That officer sustained serious injuries.

Danbury police internal affairs conducted a separate investigation and police say that resulted in Williams being charged with multiple departmental violations.

Police brass say there’ll be a formal disciplinary with the possibility of additional department offenses.

Williams is due in court February 9.