Connecticut Man Admits To Robbing 4 Banks

January 31, 2017 3:46 AM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Scott Taylor, Shelton

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Federal authorities say a Shelton man with a history of robbing banks in Connecticut has admitted to robbing four banks last summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Scott Taylor pleaded guilty in Hartford on Monday to one count of bank robbery. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

Court documents say the 47-year-old Taylor robbed Chase Bank locations in Westport, Milford, Norwalk and Stratford in June and July. Authorities say that during each of the robberies, Taylor handed the teller a note demanding cash and said had a gun.

Authorities say Taylor stole a total of about $24,000. He was arrested at a train station shortly after the July 13 robbery.

The Hartford Courant reports that Taylor pleaded guilty in 2005 to robbing banks in Milford and Stratford.

