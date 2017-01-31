Connecticut Childrens Medical Center Part Of International Volunteer Computing Project

January 31, 2017 5:33 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — Doctors at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center are taking part in an international volunteer computing project.

The project allows thousands of volunteers to download software onto their computers or smartphones.

When the device is idle, the software then performs computations to help find treatments for certain kinds of childhood cancer.

IBM Corporate Citizenship Manager Juan Hindo says the World Community Grid has been used for other projects in recent years.

“We give [researchers] access to computational power at a massive scale, and for free, all of it donated by our volunteers,” Hindo said in Hartford today. “That allows them to do is to really scale up the research…  They can get the research done much quicker.”

“It’s a pretty neat idea,” said Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Doctor Ching Lau. “If you join this World Community Grid, you are donating the computer time that is idle. IBM will send the virtual experiment we ask them to perform for us to your computer.”

On phones, the software only activates when the device is plugged in, and connected to wi-fi.

