Best Low Carb Dishes In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett After a holiday season of indulging in rich, starchy meals and sugary treats, you may be ready to clean up your diet. Start the New Year with a resolution to embrace healthy eating habits that include cutting back on carbohydrates to avoid unhealthy spikes in your blood sugar levels. This does not mean you must give up fine dining or flavor. While restaurant meals can sabotage your diet plans, there are healthy, low-carb options available. Check out these fine Connecticut restaurants for low-carb meals that satisfy.

Bricco Trattoria

124 Hebron Ave.

Glastonbury, CT 06033

(860)659-0220

www.billygrant.com/trattoria Low-carb doesn’t mean you have to bypass Italian restaurants. An authentic Italian meal offers pasta as just one course of many, a course you can easily skip. Select a hearty antipasti for starters, and you won’t feel the need to ravish the bread basket. Bricco’s Cedar Plank Roasted Chilean Sea Bass is a high-protein entrée with a bold combination of sweet and tart flavors. You won’t even miss the pasta with this filling entrée.

Match

98 Washington St.

South Norwalk, CT 06854

(203)852-1088

www.matchsono.com Match is a wildly popular eatery in the hip SoNo waterfront neighborhood. The inventive menu includes gluten-free items. For a low-carb dinner, check out the Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Florentine-style Porterhouse steak.) It’s a generous 60oz. portion, designed for two healthy appetites, served with roasted cippolini onions and broccoli.

West Street Grill

43 West St.

Litchfield, CT 06759

(860)567-3885

www.weststreetgrill.com The menu regularly changes to keep things fresh and seasonal at this upscale bistro. After pursuing the daily specials, check out the free-range organic chicken on the dinner entrée menu. Roasted with lemon and thyme, it is a healthy, low-carb option. It is served with toasted faro, a high-fiber, nutty grain that is a better option than rice for those trying to limit carbs. The chicken comes with grilled squash, caramelized onion chutney and fried leeks providing a palate-pleasing experience. Related: Top Omelets In Connecticut

Livs Oyster Bar

166 Main St.

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

(860)395-5577

www.livsoysterbar.com Head to the shore if you’re looking for fresh seafood. Owner and Executive Chef John Brescio has created a clean menu of simple, locally sourced food for Livs menu. Start with a shellfish sampler of oysters, clams and shrimp from the Raw Bar. Fish entrees include fennel-crusted tuna, cod and salmon. Livs serves a faro risotto that will satisfy carb cravings without the insulin spike. Round out your meal with roasted veggies and a cup of locally roasted Ashlawn Farm coffee for a treat.