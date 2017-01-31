2nd Arrest Made In Christmas Eve Shooting In Bridgeport

January 31, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: arrest, bridgeport, Christmas Eve, shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Bridgeport on Christmas Eve.

Bridgeport police say 34-year-old Xavier Rivera was taken into custody Tuesday by members of a federal fugitive task force while fleeing a Manchester home.

Rivera faces murder and other charges in the death of 27-year-old Miguel Rivera, who was shot outside a fast-food restaurant. Police say the victim and the suspect are not related.

Xavier Rivera is the second person arrested in the shooting. Twenty-nine-year-old Moises Contreras also faces murder charges after being arrested in Bridgeport last week.

Both men had been identified as suspects shortly after the shooting.

Each man is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Xavier Rivera has an attorney.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

